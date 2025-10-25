INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were injured in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home in the 1500 block of Bailey Drive around 11:10 p.m.

IMPD officers said they found two people with gunshot wounds. The victims were both reported to be in critical condition.

Police said several people were also inside the home during the time of the shooting, including two children younger than five years old. Officers also found handguns inside and outside of the house.

IMPD is investigating if the shooting was domestic-related.

IMPD: 2 Hurt in Friday Night Shooting on Indy’s West Side was originally published on wibc.com