Listen Live
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

One person died in a crash on I-69 northbound a few miles north of Bloomington Saturday morning.

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A fatal crash on Interstate 69 a few miles north of Bloomington closed a section of the highway Saturday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-69 north of the Sample Road interchange near the East Sample Road exit around 6 a.m.

Related Stories

INDOT said it was a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver. Indiana State Police confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

Indiana State Police closed I-69 between Wayport Road and Simpson Road. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto State Road 46 westbound to U.S. 231.

Those attending the IU football game are expected to experience traffic delays and are advised to avoid northbound I-69 and find alternate routes to Memorial Stadium.

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

79 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close