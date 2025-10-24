Listen Live
One Dead After Crash in Fort Wayne Friday Morning

Published on October 24, 2025

Fort Wayne Police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Police Department says a person has died after they crashed into a semi-truck in Fort Wayne Friday morning.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Illinois Road and Sutton Avenue around 4:45 a.m., and they found a vehicle that was severely damaged and a semi stopped near the crash. Fort Wayne firefighters got the driver out of their car.

The person was taken to a hospital in bad shape, where they later died.

Police say speed may have played a role in the crash, and the semi driver is cooperating with officers as they are investigating.

If you have any information about the crash, you are urged to give Fort Wayne police a call at 260-427-1222. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

