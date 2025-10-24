Listen Live
Follow-up findings on Hogsett administration accusations released

Fisher Phillips, the firm that conducted the independent investigation, found the City-County was "legally compliant" when investigating complaints in May

Published on October 24, 2025

Joe Hogsett
Source: JOE HOGSETT/AC Brown / amos

INDIANAPOLIS — The follow-up findings regarding Mayor Joe Hogsett’s handling of allegations of sexual harassment of former chief of staff Thomas Cook were released on Thursday.

The findings include answers to the 34 questions put forward by City-County Councilors after the initial report was issued in May, which found the City-County Council was legally compliant when investigating the complaints of sexual harassment.

The follow-up says Thomas Cook is credibly accused of sexual harassment. It says Cook violated an explicit mayoral directive in 2017 prohibiting him from “personal relationships with female coworkers.”

It also found that Human Resources for the city was never notified about the mayor’s directive, and no monitoring was put in place by the city. The city learned about the directive in 2020.

Read more from WRTV here

