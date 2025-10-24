Listen Live
1 dead, 1 critical after police chase on Indy’s Southwest side

A police chase by IMPD Southwest District officers ended when the suspect vehicle hit a tractor‑trailer at W. Raymond St. and S. Harding St

Published on October 24, 2025

Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers ended when the suspect vehicle hit a tractor‑trailer at W. Raymond St. and S. Harding St., resulting in one death and one person critically injured, IMPD said.

The suspect vehicle, occupied by two people, collided with the semi as the chase came to an end, the department said. The driver of the suspect vehicle was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS).

The driver of the tractor‑trailer was not injured. No officers were injured during the incident, IMPD said.

W. Raymond St. and S. Harding St. will be shut down for some time while certified accident investigators from IMPD remain on the scene and continue the investigation.

Read more from WRTV here

