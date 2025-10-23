Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Janet Jackson Declares “I’ll Be 60, But I have No Plans to Stop Dancing!”

Pop legend Janet Jackson was honored at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala, where she received the Icon Award for her impact on music and dance. In her acceptance speech, Jackson thanked her friend Paula Abdul and reflected on her passion for dance. The event celebrated Jackson’s artistry and connection to the dance community, highlighting her influence on generations of performers. Congratulations to Ms. Jackson on this well-deserved recognition! Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2025/10/janet-jackson-declares-ill-be-60-but-i-have-no-plans-to-stop-dancing-during-icon-acceptance-speech