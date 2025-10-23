Listen Live
Janet Jackson Honored at Dancers Against Cancer

Janet Jackson Declares “I’ll Be 60, But I have No Plans to Stop Dancing!”

Published on October 23, 2025

"Cabaret" 1500th Gala Performance - Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Pop legend Janet Jackson was honored at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala, where she received the Icon Award for her impact on music and dance. In her acceptance speech, Jackson thanked her friend Paula Abdul and reflected on her passion for dance. The event celebrated Jackson’s artistry and connection to the dance community, highlighting her influence on generations of performers. Congratulations to Ms. Jackson on this well-deserved recognition! Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2025/10/janet-jackson-declares-ill-be-60-but-i-have-no-plans-to-stop-dancing-during-icon-acceptance-speech

