Rihanna Spotify Listeners: 100 Million Milestone

Published on October 23, 2025

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Rihanna has made music history by becoming the most-streamed Black female artist on Spotify with 100.7 million monthly listeners. Despite not releasing a new album in nearly a decade, Rihanna’s music continues to dominate digital platforms and playlists, showcasing her enduring cultural impact. Hits like “Work” and “Umbrella” attract listeners across generations, solidifying Rihanna’s status as one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her achievement highlights her rare ability to maintain relevance without constant output, underscoring her timeless artistry and cultural resonance in the music industry. Source: https://www.hot97.com/news/rihanna-makes-history-as-black-female-artist-with-most-monthly-listeners-on-spotify/

