Rihanna Spotify Listeners: 100 Million Milestone

Rihanna has made music history by becoming the most-streamed Black female artist on Spotify with 100.7 million monthly listeners. Despite not releasing a new album in nearly a decade, Rihanna’s music continues to dominate digital platforms and playlists, showcasing her enduring cultural impact. Hits like “Work” and “Umbrella” attract listeners across generations, solidifying Rihanna’s status as one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her achievement highlights her rare ability to maintain relevance without constant output, underscoring her timeless artistry and cultural resonance in the music industry. Source: https://www.hot97.com/news/rihanna-makes-history-as-black-female-artist-with-most-monthly-listeners-on-spotify/