Marion Co Community Corrections review protocol after arrestee escapes

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Community Corrections says it will be reviewing its protocols moving forward after an arrestee escaped from a transport van on Tuesday.

“It was an unfortunate incident,” said Scott Hohl, Director of Marion County Community Corrections.

Hohl explained that during the transport, there was a brief delay after the escape because the officer involved did not immediately follow standard reporting protocol.

“There was a delay of a couple of minutes because instead of calling dispatch first, he didn’t go through his chain of command,” Hohl said. “That protocol will be cleaned up moving forward.”

Authorities say 35-year-old Diontae Green fled from a Marion County Community Corrections (MCCC) transport van and was on the run for several hours before being captured.

Green was eventually found at a homeless encampment on Indianapolis’s near east side.

Green’s escape happened as he was being taken to jail after a warrant was issued.

Court documents show that a staff member at the Duvall Residential Center, a work release facility run by MCCC, discovered cocaine hidden inside one of Green’s boots, leading to the violation and subsequent warrant.

When asked how Green was able to get out of the vehicle, Hohl said that while procedures were followed, MCCC transport vans are not designed like the fully secured vehicles used by the sheriff’s office.

Following the escape, State Rep. Andrew Ireland (R) criticized the situation on social media, calling Green “another offender who has been out time and time again” and suggesting that state officers involved should be “liable for impeachment.”

However, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office pushed back on Ireland’s claims, saying his information was inaccurate. In a statement, the office said two of Green’s prior cases were resolved and noted that he had earned 443 days of credit for time served in the Marion County Jail.

