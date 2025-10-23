Higher grocery prices hit Hoosiers as SNAP benefits face uncertainty

Source: General / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Rising grocery costs continue to stretch the budgets of Hoosier families as the potential for a federal government shutdown threatens to pause food assistance payments. WRTV reached to experts who shared tips on how to save.

For many Indiana residents, like single mother of three McKayla Washington, the strain is growing.

“Trying to stretch something out is kind of impossible with the prices,” Washington said.

She said her weekly grocery trips are becoming increasingly difficult to afford.

“It’s hard because, like, usually with $100 you can make it stretch, but now it’s like $100 will only last for like three days, if that,” Washington said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices are roughly 2.5% higher than this time last year, a reflection of continued inflation in the cost of everyday essentials.

“We’re seeing a ton of inflation when it comes to food prices,” said Destiny Chatman, a PR coordinator at Top Cashback.

The financial pressure comes as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food aid to low-income families, remains in limbo amid the potential government shutdown. Thousands of Hoosiers rely on the program, including Washington.

