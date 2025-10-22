Listen Live
Sports

Pacers’ Kam Jones, Coach Carlisle address rookie’s arrest

Pacers rookie Kam Jones apologized to his team and fans Tuesday, one day after his arrest following a traffic incident on Interstate 65.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers Media Day
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers rookie Kam Jones apologized to his team and fans Tuesday, one day after his arrest following a traffic incident on Interstate 65.

Coach Rick Carlisle addressed the incident during practice, saying he believes the charges will amount to little more than a speeding ticket.

“My feeling is that this is gonna turn out to be a speeding ticket and probably not much more,” Carlisle told reporters. “The kid thought he was going to be late to practice, and so he’s going too fast, and I’m not going to get into much more about it than that.”

Jones, who insisted on apologizing to the team, spoke briefly to the media after practice.

“I’m obviously deeply sorry to the Pacers organization, the fans,” Jones said. “This is a very, very traumatic experience for me. I’ve never been through anything like this, but definitely a mistake that I’ve learned from.”

“It won’t happen again,” he added.

The 23-year-old rookie was arrested Monday morning after Indiana State Police say he was driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone on I-70, then failed to stop when a trooper activated lights and sirens.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Mozel Saunders Foundation “Boots on the Ground” Fundraiser
Events

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

Crime Scene
Local

Woman allegedly kills man who honked at her on Indy’s west side

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

10 Items
Entertainment

Hang It In The Louvre: 10 Heist Movies You Need To Watch Now

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close