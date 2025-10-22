Pacers’ Kam Jones, Coach Carlisle address rookie’s arrest

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers rookie Kam Jones apologized to his team and fans Tuesday, one day after his arrest following a traffic incident on Interstate 65.

Coach Rick Carlisle addressed the incident during practice, saying he believes the charges will amount to little more than a speeding ticket.

“My feeling is that this is gonna turn out to be a speeding ticket and probably not much more,” Carlisle told reporters. “The kid thought he was going to be late to practice, and so he’s going too fast, and I’m not going to get into much more about it than that.”

Jones, who insisted on apologizing to the team, spoke briefly to the media after practice.

“I’m obviously deeply sorry to the Pacers organization, the fans,” Jones said. “This is a very, very traumatic experience for me. I’ve never been through anything like this, but definitely a mistake that I’ve learned from.”

“It won’t happen again,” he added.

The 23-year-old rookie was arrested Monday morning after Indiana State Police say he was driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone on I-70, then failed to stop when a trooper activated lights and sirens.

