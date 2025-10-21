IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS–A prisoner escaped from the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis Tuesday.

IMPD posted about the incident on social media by saying that the prisoner escaped from the campus which houses the Marion County Jail. They believe he walked away wearing leg shackles and handcuffs.

They say the prisoner was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans along with handcuffs and leg shackles. Police are using drones to search for the man.

“We ask those in the area to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to 911,” said IMPD.

Inmate Escapes from Justice Campus in Marion County was originally published on wibc.com