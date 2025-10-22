Listen Live
Reader’s Vote: Rank The Most Popular Halloween Candy Of 2025

Published on October 22, 2025

Lemonhead candies are making a comeback this Halloween, offering a crunchy yet chewy, sweet and tangy experience that fans love. Peanut butter treats like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers remain popular choices for trick-or-treaters, despite some controversy. Sour Patch Kids, SweeTarts, and Starburst Gummies are also gaining traction, while Skittles POP’d and Butterfinger are back in the spotlight with new flavors. Nostalgic favorites like Baby Bottle Pop and Candy Corn are seeing a resurgence, along with trendy options like Jolly Rancher freeze-dried candy and Airheads. Hershey’s seasonal pumpkin spice latte nuggets and classic milk chocolate bars are also top picks this Halloween, while Laffy Taffy is making a big comeback with its bold fruity flavors and playful appeal. Source: https://www.boredpanda.com/most-popular-halloween-candy/

