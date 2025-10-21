Source: General / General

Michael Jackson Returns To No. 1 On The Charts

If it’s October, you already know what that means…

As Halloween approaches, classic spooky songs like “Ghostbusters” and “Somebody’s Watching Me” see a surge in popularity. Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” returns to the top of multiple Billboard charts, including R&B Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales. The song sold over 1,000 copies in the latest tracking frame, with purchases increasing by more than 63% week over week. “Thriller” has been dominating the R&B Digital Song Sales ranking for over a decade and continues to climb on various Billboard charts, including the Billboard 200. Additionally, Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean” is also making a resurgence on the charts. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/10/20/michael-jackson-returns-to-no-1-on-the-charts/