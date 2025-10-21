Listen Live
Michael Jackson Returns To No. 1 On The Charts

Published on October 21, 2025

Michael Jackson
If it’s October, you already know what that means…

As Halloween approaches, classic spooky songs like “Ghostbusters” and “Somebody’s Watching Me” see a surge in popularity. Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” returns to the top of multiple Billboard charts, including R&B Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales. The song sold over 1,000 copies in the latest tracking frame, with purchases increasing by more than 63% week over week. “Thriller” has been dominating the R&B Digital Song Sales ranking for over a decade and continues to climb on various Billboard charts, including the Billboard 200. Additionally, Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean” is also making a resurgence on the charts. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/10/20/michael-jackson-returns-to-no-1-on-the-charts/

