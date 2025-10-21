Listen Live
Airbnb reports $560M boost from Bad Bunny residency

Published on October 21, 2025

Bad Bunny explica por qué no tocará en EE. UU. en su gira
Source: http://www.facebook.com/BadBunnyOfficial / facebook.com/BadBunnyOfficial

Airbnb reports $560M boost from Bad Bunny residency

Puerto Rico experienced a tourism boom this summer, with Airbnb reporting a $560 million economic impact from Bad Bunny’s concert residency. Over 10,000 hosts welcomed 550,000 guests from 1,300 cities and 108 countries, showcasing Puerto Rico’s appeal as a global destination. Searches for stays in Puerto Rico surged over 140% after the musician’s residency announcement, filling rentals and extending tourism spending to smaller towns. Local hosts highlighted the positive economic impact and promotion of their communities, with Airbnb emphasizing the role of community-based tourism in driving islandwide gains. Source: https://newsismybusiness.com/airbnb-reports-560m-boost-from-bad-bunny-residency/

