Kevin Mazur

Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are” Becomes Highest-Certified Song in RIAA History

Bruno Mars’ debut solo single, “Just the Way You Are,” has made history as the highest-certified song in RIAA history, reaching 21x Platinum. Released in 2010, the love anthem propelled Mars’ global career and remains a beloved pop song. The new certification reflects the song’s enduring popularity on streaming platforms and digital sales. This milestone also boosted Mars’ other hits, with “The Lazy Song” earning Diamond status, tying him with The Weeknd and Rihanna for the third-most Diamond-certified singles in RIAA history. Source: https://thesource.com/2025/10/21/bruno-mars-just-the-way-you-are-riaa-record