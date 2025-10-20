Listen Live
Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Published on October 20, 2025

Kam Jones
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say they arrested Pacers rookie guard Kam Jones Monday morning.

Police say they tried to pull Jones over around 10 a.m. because he was driving recklessly on I-65 in Indianapolis because he was late to practice. Officers say Jones refused to stop, but then his luck ran out when the case ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit near Fountain Square.

Officers took Jones to the Marion County Jail.

Jones was a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft and he was set to play for the Pacers G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, but he is out with a back injury.

He is due in court Thursday morning at 9:00.

