Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West

Reality star Kim Kardashian opened up about her marriage to Kanye West on the Call Her Daddy podcast, describing it as “toxic” and filled with instability. She revealed moments of emotional and financial turmoil, including West giving away their Lamborghinis during manic episodes. Despite trying to support him through his bipolar disorder diagnosis, Kardashian realized she couldn’t save someone unwilling to change. The couple, who share four children, finalized their divorce in 2022, with Kardashian prioritizing her mental health and parenting. Now focused on healthier relationships, she reflects on her decision to leave and looks forward to a brighter future for herself and her children. Source: https://mybigplunge.com/culture/podcasts/kim-kardashian-opens-up-about-toxic-marriage-to-kanye-west-i-didnt-know-what-id-wake-up-to