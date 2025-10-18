College Hoops: Hoosiers Open Up Exhibition Play with 107-46 Win Over Marian

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team opened up exhibition play with a 107-46 win over the Marian Knights Friday night at Assembly Hall.

12 players took the floor for Indiana and 11 scored. They were led by Tucker DeVries, son of IU head coach Darian DeVries, who had 23 points and six assists on 7-9 shooting. Trent Sisley also had 23 points for Indiana to go along with eight rebounds.

The Hoosiers shot 50% from three-point range and 58% for the game. Marian was held to 29% shooting from the field.

Aaron Humphrey and Aidan Franks each had 14 points to lead the way for Marian.

Indiana’s next exhibition contest is against Baylor on October 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is at 1 pm. Pregame coverage starts at noon on 93.1 WIBC.

