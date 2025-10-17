Listen Live
Local

Indiana Corn Mazes to Visit in 2025

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Corn maze and agricultural field. Summer harvest holiday festival
Source: Konoplytska / Getty

Indiana Corn Mazes to Visit in 2025

If you’re looking for some fall fun in Indiana, corn mazes are a great way to get into the autumn spirit. Here’s a list of some of the best corn mazes around the state for 2025:

  1. Dull’s Pumpkin Patch (Thorntown, IN)

  • Opening Day: Saturday, September 20, 2025 (10 AM–7 PM)



  • Preview Day (season pass holders): Sunday, September 14, 2025



  • Fireworks Night: October 18, 2025



  • Last Day: Sunday, October 26, 2025



  • Also, a special event “Taste of the Maze” occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025 from 4­–9 PM


  • Conner Prairie (Fishers, IN)
    • Dates: September 27 – October 26, 2025
    • Maze Options: Puzzle Maze and a shorter Kids’ Maze
    • Special Event: “Trail of Terror” interactive maze during Headless Horseman Festival nights
    • Admission: $5 for the maze, additional charge for festival nights​
  • Exploration Acres (Lafayette, IN)
    • Dates: September 12 – October 26, 2025
    • Size: 18-acre maze with over 10 miles of paths
    • Admission: $15 for adults, $11 for children​
  • Amazing Fall Fun (Waterloo, IN)
    • Dates: Throughout fall season
    • Maze Theme: 2025 Minecraft themed maze
    • Features: Indiana’s largest corn maze, plus pumpkin patches and hayrides​
  • Russell Farms (Noblesville, IN)
    • Dates: September 27 – October 26, 2025, operating Wed–Fri (1 PM–5 PM) and Sat–Sun (10 AM–6 PM)
    • Maze Options: 5-acre and 10-acre mazes, plus a scavenger hunt
    • Admission: $15 per person, discounts for veterans and seniors​
  • Lark Ranch (Greenfield, IN)
    • Dates: September 20 – Nov 1
    • Maze Features: Multiple activities included with admission, train rides available
    • Admission: $15-$20 depending on the day​

    These corn mazes offer fun for all ages, with extra activities like pumpkin picking, hayrides, and even fireworks. Plan your trip and enjoy a day getting lost in these fall-themed mazes!

    Indiana Corn Mazes to Visit in 2025  was originally published on b1057.com

    More from 106.7 WTLC
    Trending
    THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
    Events

    THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
    Entertainment

    Mario Speaks Out After Viral Cameraman Incident at Big Fresno Fair

    John Legend Event
    20 Items
    All News

    John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

    Crime Scene
    Local

    Woman allegedly kills man who honked at her on Indy’s west side

    Pop Culture

    With D’Angelo, God Was Always In The Room

    106.7 WTLC

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Listen Live
    Close