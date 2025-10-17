Diddy’s Release Could Happen in 48 Hours If Trump Signs His Pardon

Source: STAN HONDA / Getty

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs could be a free man within days—if President Donald Trump decides to grant him a presidential pardon.

The 55-year-old music mogul, currently serving four years and two months behind bars for federal charges related to the transportation of individuals for prostitution, has formally requested clemency from Trump. During a press meeting at the White House, the president confirmed the news himself, saying, “A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon.”

Trump’s remarks immediately sparked nationwide speculation about whether he might actually sign the pardon and what that would mean for Combs’ immediate future. Legal analyst Chad D. Cummings spoke to The Mirror US to clarify what would happen next if Trump grants the request—and how soon Diddy could walk out of prison.

According to Cummings, a presidential pardon would effectively wipe away Diddy’s conviction. “If Trump pardons Diddy, the conviction disappears and the sentence ends,” he explained. “A full presidential pardon wipes out the legal effect of the conviction.” He added that while a pardon doesn’t technically prove innocence, it does “nullify the punishment” and erase the legal consequences tied to the case.

Cummings went on to explain that once a pardon is signed, the Bureau of Prisons would move quickly to process Diddy’s release. “In the best-case scenario, he could walk within 24 to 48 hours,” he said. “Even then, there are logistical steps like confirmation, paperwork, and coordination with the facility. Red tape or security concerns might slow things slightly, but political pressure could speed it up.”

He also noted that presidential pardons are final and irreversible. “Federal pardons cannot be blocked or undone. Once it’s issued, no court or prosecutor can challenge it,” Cummings said. “The only real pushback that exists is public opinion, but that carries no legal weight.”

The potential release of one of hip-hop’s most influential figures has sparked a wave of debate. Supporters argue that Diddy deserves a second chance, pointing to his decades-long impact on music and culture, while critics say a pardon could send the wrong message about accountability.

For now, the decision lies entirely in President Trump’s hands. And if he decides to act, Sean “Diddy” Combs could be walking out of prison in less than two days—marking one of the most dramatic celebrity legal turnarounds in recent memory.

