IU announces new contract with Curt Cignetti worth nearly $93 million

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana announced a new eight-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth at least $92.8 million on Thursday, rewarding him for pushing the Hoosiers into national championship contention in just two seasons.

The school said the average annual compensation for Cignetti will be approximately $11.6 million and the contract runs through Nov. 30, 2033.

“At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti,” Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said. “Put simply, Cig is a winner.”

