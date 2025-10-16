IU, Cignetti Agree to New Eight-Year Contract Through 2033

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University and IU Football Coach Curt Cignetti have agreed to terms on a new eight-year contract with an average annual compensation of approximately $11.6 million. Cignetti’s new contract runs through November 30, 2033.

“At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti,” said Indiana University President Pamela Whitten. “Put simply, Cig is a winner. From last year’s College Football Playoff appearance to this year’s top-3 national ranking, the IU Football program’s success has been tremendous. Curt and Manette Cignetti are home in Indiana and we are delighted that the Cignetti family will be Hoosiers for many years to come.”

IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said they are committed to investing in IU Football in such a way that they can compete at a championship level, and the No. 1 priority in doing that is ensuring that Coach Cignetti is the leader of the football program.

“His accomplishments during the last season and a half have been nothing short of remarkable. As much as anyone, he believed in what was possible with our program, and he’s turned that belief into reality. This is a great day for IU Football and Indiana University. I look forward to working alongside Coach Cignetti for many years to come.”

In his first two years in Bloomington, Cignetti has elevated IU Football to an unprecedented level of success. IU is 17-2 since Cignetti’s arrival, including an 11-1 record against Big Ten foes. Cignetti earned National and Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2024 after guiding IU to an 11-1 regular season, a runner-up finish in the Big Ten, and IU’s first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. He’s followed up the best season in IU Football history with an even better start to the 2025 season. IU is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, and its current No. 3 national ranking is the best in program history. IU owns a pair of top-10 wins this season against No. 9 Illinois and No. 3 Oregon. The win at Oregon last weekend represented IU Football’s second-ever win against a top-5 ranked team, and its first-ever road win against a top-5 foe.

