Listen Live
Entertainment

Doechii Brings Twin Sisters On Stage As Her Backup Dancers

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Doechii Brings Family Vibes to the Stage with Her Twin Sisters as Backup Dancers

Talk about keeping it in the family! 🔥 Doechii just leveled up the meaning of “squad goals” — by having her twin sisters serve as her backup dancers on the Live From the Swamp Tour.

The Florida-born rap star has always brought unmatched energy and creativity to her performances, but seeing her share the stage with her sisters adds a whole new layer of authenticity.

Together, they move with perfect chemistry — blending choreography, confidence, and that signature Swamp Princess edge that’s made Doechii one of the most talked-about performers in the game right now.

From the viral choreography to the fashion to the sisterly bond, fans can’t stop showing love online.

Many are calling it one of the dopest tour setups of the year — proving once again that Doechii doesn’t just perform… she creates moments.

RELATED: Doechii Drops Phone Number on Instagram Story


Doechii Brings Twin Sisters On Stage As Her Backup Dancers  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025
Events

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Mozel Saunders Foundation “Boots on the Ground” Fundraiser
Events

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Mario Speaks Out After Viral Cameraman Incident at Big Fresno Fair

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close