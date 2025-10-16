Source: Gotham / Getty

Cardi B is poppin’ it heavy on those who wanna see her downfall.

The NY rapper recently peeped trolls online tagging brands that she endorses for in negative news about her in hopes of slowing her money down. Bardi isn’t stressing it at all and let it be known, “A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny shi*t. Guess what? It’s not gonna happen. Actually, I have a couple of meetings after I give birthday because there’s more companies that wanna endorse and wanna be part of my tour.”

Long story short, Cardi is not losing sleep over this.

In fact, she recalls that this has been happening since 2019, “It doesn’t matter if you tag them in the tweets of this and blah blah blah. Y’all not stopping no bags over here. The bags are gonna keep on coming. I mean, y’all been trying to cancel me and take food out my mouth since 2019.”

Despite Bardi’s haters, her new album, “AM I THE DRAMA?” has been thriving. Selling over 200,000 in the first week sales. That is a huge way to come out of the gate on your second studio album, especially after the commercial success of her debut, “Invasion Of Privacy“. This makes her second album to debut at the top of the chart.

Even the legend, Erykah Badu, praised Cardi’s new album and called it her current favorite project.

Cardi B Calls Out Trolls Online, Says Nothing Can Stop Her Money Train was originally published on hiphopwired.com