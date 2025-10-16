Listen Live
SZA Blasts Fans for Disrespecting Megan Thee Stallion.

Published on October 16, 2025

Source: CR Fashion Book/ Megan Thee Stallion/KPopped

SZA defends Megan Thee Stallion against those supporting Tory Lanez’s release, despite his conviction for shooting Megan in 2020. Lanez’s team claims new evidence, but SZA criticizes those bullying a proven assault victim. Lanez, serving a 10-year sentence, was recently stabbed in prison, with his lawyers now blaming Megan’s former best friend. Megan maintains Lanez’s guilt, stating, “FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it.” Source: https://breakingone.com/news/sza-blasts-fans-for-disrespecting-megan-thee-stallion/video_4472a467-0cd1-59a9-8b3c-c85e9a1ebfb2.html

