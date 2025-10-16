Source: CR Fashion Book/ Megan Thee Stallion/KPopped

SZA Blasts Fans for Disrespecting Megan Thee Stallion.

SZA defends Megan Thee Stallion against those supporting Tory Lanez’s release, despite his conviction for shooting Megan in 2020. Lanez’s team claims new evidence, but SZA criticizes those bullying a proven assault victim. Lanez, serving a 10-year sentence, was recently stabbed in prison, with his lawyers now blaming Megan’s former best friend. Megan maintains Lanez’s guilt, stating, “FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it.” Source: https://breakingone.com/news/sza-blasts-fans-for-disrespecting-megan-thee-stallion/video_4472a467-0cd1-59a9-8b3c-c85e9a1ebfb2.html