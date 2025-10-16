Listen Live
AES Indiana cuts proposed rate increase by more than half

AES Indiana has reached a partial settlement in its regulatory rate review that reduces the proposed increase from approximately $21 to $10 per month for residential customers over two years.

Published on October 16, 2025

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

CAC also criticized the settlement for inadequately addressing billing system problems since November 2023 that left tens of thousands without proper bills.

Read more from WRTV here

