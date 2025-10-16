AES Indiana cuts proposed rate increase by more than half

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana has reached a partial settlement in its regulatory rate review that reduces the proposed increase from approximately $21 to $10 per month for residential customers over two years.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) must still approve the agreement. If approved, customers using 1,000 kWh monthly would see a $10 increase by 2027 – averaging 3.35% annually over two years.

CAC also criticized the settlement for inadequately addressing billing system problems since November 2023 that left tens of thousands without proper bills.

