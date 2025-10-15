Three People Arrested in Central Indiana Human Trafficking Investigation

(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

CENTRAL INDIANA–Three people were arrested on felony charges Wednesday for a central Indiana investigation linked to human trafficking crimes.

State Police say this investigation lasted 14 months and revealed that several businesses were being operated as fronts for prostitution disguised as legitimate massage parlors. Felony arrest warrants were issued and granted by Howard County Superior Court II for 35-year-old Yanyan Zhao, and 36-year-old Xingchen Li. Both of them live in Noblesville.

Search warrants were executed at several business locations and residences, including:

Sun Spa, 608 E. Markland Avenue, Kokomo, IN 46901

Dahlia Spa, 2717 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Sunflower Spa, 5320 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227

16264 Red Clover Lane, Noblesville, IN 46062

320 Uxbridge Lane, Carmel, IN 46032

Additionally, 56-year-old Hui Li, found inside the residence on Clover Lane, was arrested for Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony). Ms. Li was remanded to the Howard County Jail.

“One adult victim was recovered during this operation and has been provided with services, support, and shelter by the Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Programs, and the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure their safety and well-being,” said State Police Sergeant Steven Glass in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Yanyan Zhao and Xingchen Li were both charged with corrupt business influence and promoting prostitution.

“This investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 765-473-6666,” the release continued.

The Indiana State Police Peru Post received assistance from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post, Battle Ground Police Department, Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Fusion Center, Indiana Department of Revenue, Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Three People Arrested in Central Indiana Human Trafficking Investigation was originally published on wibc.com