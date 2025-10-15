Listen Live
Study: Indiana is the State 3rd Least Affected by Gov Shutdown

Published on October 15, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEWIDE–Indiana is the 3rd least affected state by the government shutdown, according to a study done by the personal finance company Wallethub.

Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of five key metrics, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs to federal contract dollars per capita to the share of families receiving food stamps.

“The latest government shutdown makes life stressful for people across the U.S., but places like D.C. and Hawaii, where a high percentage of residents work directly for the government or have government contracts, are getting hit the hardest. States with a lot of residents who receive SNAP benefits, such as New Mexico, also could be in a dire situation if money for this vital program runs out before the gridlock ends. Plus, states with real-estate dependent economies are suffering from federal delays in mortgage processing, and states with a lot of national parks may hurt their tourism and revenue by not being able to offer certain park services,” said Wallethub financial analyst Chip Lupo.

The shutdown is costing the economy an estimated $400 million per day.

In the study, they tallied scores based on those factors. 1 equals most affected while 25 equals average and 51 means least affected.

These were Indiana’s rankings:

Overall Rank: 49th
44th – Share of Federal Jobs
43rd – Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita
42nd – Real Estate as a Percentage of GSP
49th – Access to National Parks
37th – % of Families Receiving SNAP (Food Stamps)

Wallethub says the District of Columbia is most affected by the shutdown while Minnesota is the least affected.

Study: Indiana is the 3rd Least Affected by the Government Shutdown  was originally published on wibc.com

