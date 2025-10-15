Colts Lose Richardson to IR, Jones Praises Team Resilience

Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are 5-1 after they beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

The Colts are getting ready for Week 7 to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen talked quarterback Anthony Richardon’s move to the Injured Reserve list.

“He’ll miss at least four weeks. I don’t have an exact timetable on it. He’ll be in and out, getting checkups,” he said.

Despite the physical rest required, Steichen confirmed Richardson is still highly engaged.

“He had a checkup this morning, but he was in the offensive meeting and stuff,” he said. “…just being engaged, he’ll be in these meetings though.”

On the defensive side, cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. is in concussion protocol, and consequently, he was not at practice Wednesday. However, Steichen confirmed Kenny Moore II will return to practice for individual drills and some reps.

Steichen says is “excited about veteran quarterback Brett Rypien” and his preparation, having heard great things about the former Denver quarterback. The signing means rookie Riley Leonard will serve as the backup quarterback this week, with Steichen praising his mindset and preparation.

When asked what he’s learned about his current Colts team, which sits atop the AFC standings, Steichen said “They’re playing together and there’s a lot of belief in that locker room… It’s not chasing the results, it’s chasing improvement.” He attributes the team’s cohesion and stability to the roster built by General Manager Chris Ballard, saying “consistency builds stability within an organization.”

Discussing the team’s resilient identity, quarterback Daniel Jones noted the tough, gritty nature of the 5-1 squad, which has found ways to win even when execution wasn’t perfect. He specifically highlighted the confidence he has in the offensive line, which has given him plenty of time to operate.

“Yeah, certainly there’s some plays like that. And you go back and watch film and you’re like, ‘Man, I had more time than I thought I did,’” Jones said about his protection this season.

Head Coach Shane Steichen:

Quarterback Daniel Jones:

Colts Lose Richardson to IR, Jones Praises Team Resilience was originally published on wibc.com