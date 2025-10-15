Several drivers endured several hours of gridlock traffic Tuesday night during Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX” concert at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Many fans even resorted to walking along Interstate 40 or even abandoning their cars on the highway.

According to Raleigh police, they are also investigating a slew of car break-ins that occurred near the North Carolina State Fairgrounds during the concert.

WRAL reported that several fans have complained about missing at least two hours of the show due to heavy traffic in the area, and others missed the concert entirely.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

An online petition with Change.org has been created by unsatisfied fans who experienced the “nightmare” of poor traffic management.

“The Chris Brown Breezy Bowl concert was supposed to be a joyful occasion, an unforgettable night of music and entertainment. Instead, many attendees were left stuck on the road, unable to enjoy the event they paid for. Traffic congestion is a common issue at large events, yet there was a glaring lack of city resources mobilized to control it on this particular night,” the petition stated. “We are calling on the concert organizers (Live Nation) and the city officials in Raleigh to take immediate responsibility for this major oversight.”

More traffic jams are expected in Raleigh with the NC State Fair kicking off Thursday and Friday, overlapping with a Billie Eilish concert happening at the Lenovo Center.

Thousands Stuck in Traffic, Car Break-ins at Chris Brown Concert in Raleigh was originally published on hiphopnc.com