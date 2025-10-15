Listen Live
Mike Tyson Warns Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’ll Be Better This Time’

The boxing world’s about to witness something historic — Iron Mike Tyson and Money Mayweather are stepping into the same ring in 2026. At 59, Tyson says he’s not done proving himself...

Published on October 15, 2025

Canelo v Crawford
Source: Chris Unger / Getty

https://www.instagram.com/miketyson/

Boxing fans — this one’s for the culture. Two of the greatest to ever lace up the gloves are stepping into the ring in 2026.

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather — names that defined eras, broke barriers, and changed the game — are set to share the stage in an exhibition that’s already got the sports world buzzing.

Tyson, now 59, isn’t just coming back for the paycheck. After losing to Jake Paul in 2024, he’s got something to prove — to himself and to everyone watching.

“It’s going to be really interesting,” he told People Magazine. “I’ll do better in the next one.”

If you know anything about Tyson, you know that when he locks in, it’s real. The man’s energy is different — even decades after dominating the heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, 50-0, hasn’t had a professional bout since his 2017 win over Conor McGregor. But he’s kept the spotlight with exhibition matches against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and others — always reminding folks why his name still carries weight.

This Tyson–Mayweather matchup isn’t about revenge or records. It’s about legacy. Two Black men who came from nothing, built empires with their fists, and reshaped the sport in their image.

“This moment’s going to be over. Just enjoy it — it doesn’t last forever.”

That’s wisdom from a man who’s seen it all — the highs, the lows, and the comebacks.

So come 2026, don’t just expect a fight. Expect a celebration — of survival, greatness, and the kind of spirit you can’t teach.

Two legends. One ring. A story still being written.

was originally published on hot1009.com

