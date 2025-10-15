Angel Reese Trades Basketballs for Secret Wings

Angel Reese Trades Basketballs for Angel Wings

Angel Reese just made history again. The LSU champion turned WNBA star has added a new title to her growing list of wins—Victoria’s Secret Angel. That’s right, Angel traded her sneakers for wings and is officially flying higher than ever. Her big reveal came in a stunning video that had social media buzzing. It wasn’t just a modeling debut, it was a moment.

Black Girl Power Takes Flight

This is the same young Black woman who was once told she was “too confident” and “too outspoken.” But instead of shrinking, she soared. Angel is now scoring endorsement deals, rocking designer wings, and proving that confidence is the ultimate game changer. Her rise is more than a personal victory—it’s a celebration of Black girl power in all its beauty and brilliance.

A New Definition of Angel

By joining Victoria’s Secret, Angel Reese isn’t just wearing wings—she’s redefining what they represent. She’s showing every little Black girl watching that you can be bold, brilliant, and fully yourself on any stage you choose. From the basketball court to the runway, Angel Reese continues to prove that success looks even better when it’s done your way.

That’s not just fashion. That’s Black girl magic in motion.