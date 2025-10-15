Stephen A. Smith Got Served a Fast Ball But Not by Serena

Stephen A. Smith is known for bold opinions, but this time the spotlight turned on him. During last year’s halftime show, Serena Williams danced alongside Kendrick Lamar. Stephen made a remark that didn’t sit right with Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, and Alexis wasn’t about to let it slide.

During a First Take interview, Alexis called Stephen out live on air. Calm and collected, he asked, “You hadn’t been married before, right?” The room went silent. Stephen tried to pivot, but Alexis wasn’t finished. He reminded everyone of his own success and the strength behind his words. The message was clear—speak from experience before giving advice.

Stephen looked stunned. The man who always has a quick comeback suddenly had nothing to say. Alexis handled the moment with class and precision. He didn’t raise his voice or break a sweat; he simply let truth and confidence do the work.

The takeaway? Don’t underestimate a quiet king. When you come for a queen like Serena, be ready for her partner to stand tall. Alexis didn’t just defend his wife—he reminded everyone what grace under pressure looks like. Stephen A. might still be recalculating his route after that televised humbling.