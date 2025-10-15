Indianapolis Airport not showing video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis International Airport / Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Several airports across the country, including the Indianapolis International Airport, are refusing to air a Homeland Security video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

Indianapolis Airport Authority officials told WRTV in a statement on Tuesday, “The Indianapolis International Airport does not display content that is expressly political or partisan.”

