Indianapolis Airport not showing video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Several airports across the country are refusing to air a Homeland Security video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

Published on October 15, 2025

Image of Indianapolis International Airport Decor for Taylor Swift
Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis International Airport / Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Several airports across the country, including the Indianapolis International Airport, are refusing to air a Homeland Security video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

Indianapolis Airport Authority officials told WRTV in a statement on Tuesday, “The Indianapolis International Airport does not display content that is expressly political or partisan.”

