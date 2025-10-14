New Weapons Detection Technology Being Implemented at Warrick County Schools

(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

BOONVILLE, Ind.–The Warrick County School Corp. is implementing weapons detection technology at its high schools and career center after a student was found in the same room as a gun on school grounds.

The corporation will spend $300,000 on 15 OPENGATE checkpoints manufactured by CEIA to enhance security measures. Warrick County School Superintendent Dr. Abbie Redmon announced the new direction at a school board meeting Monday night, aiming to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“Our high school principals are already working with students to create demonstration videos. Our families should expect a county school preparation safety presentation overview,” said Redmon.

Redmon reiterated that those presentations will be done at each high school.

“We all want the same thing for our children, our students, and our staff members, which is a safe, and robust, wonderful, educational experience in Warrick County School Corporation,” Dr. Redmond said at the meeting.

A gun was taken by police after it was brought by a student to Castle High School in late September. Abbi Patrick is the mother of a child that goes to Castle High School.

“As a parent, with that happening right after the school lockdown, just like a week or two prior, it was really scary and nerve wracking. No student should have to have that experience,” said Patrick.

District leaders are finalizing the ordering process, but they don’t have an exact timeline. Nevertheless, parents like Patrick say they are glad something is being done.

“I was really glad to hear that. That puts my mind a little more at ease. The fact that these kids are having school shooting drills breaks my heart as a parent because I can’t recall a time where my husband or I ever experienced something like that,” said Patrick.

A meeting will be held on October 20 to finalize a tentative purchase agreement on the new system.

New Weapons Detection Technology Being Implemented at Warrick County Schools was originally published on wibc.com