Indiana State Police

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind.–Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Spencer County.

Police say they got a call at around 12:17 pm on Tuesday from 48-year-old Jamie Adkins. She said she shot her husband.

“Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department, Indiana State Police and Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence in Santa Claus Indiana. Officers attempted to make contact with the female but were unsuccessful. Officers then made entry into the residence,” said State Police Sergeant John Davis.

Davis says when the officers went inside, they found 49-year-old John Adkins dead with gunshot wounds. Jamie also had a gunshot wound.

“Jamie Adkins was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky where she died from her injuries,” said Davis.

Autopsies will be conducted in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties. Davis calls the investigation ongoing.

ISP: Murder-Suicide Suspected in Spencer County was originally published on wibc.com