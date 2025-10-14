Indiana Pacers Sports and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS–Starting this season, blind and low-vision fans can experience Indiana Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse like never before. Through a new partnership with nonprofit MindsEye, ticketed fans will have access to live audio description at 20 home games, bringing every dunk, halftime show and Boomer moment to life — right from their seat.

“Pacers games are all about energy, excitement and connection, and our fans deserve to feel part of that,” said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines. “This partnership with MindsEye lets us bring the full game-day experience to blind and low-vision fans in a new way. We want everyone to feel and experience the buzz of gameday, which is really what makes Gainbridge Fieldhouse so special.”

MindsEye offers fans with visual disabilities the opportunity to listen to a trained audio describer relaying all the visual information happening around them during a game. For example, during a break in play, a describer could relay information about team uniforms, antics of Pacers mascot Boomer, performances by the Indiana Pacemates and halftime acts.

“Being a part of the first of something is always cool, but nothing beats being a part of the first of something that makes something accessible,” said MindsEye President and CEO Jason Frazier. “Blind and partially sighted Pacers fans will now get to experience every element of Pacers gameday.”

How it works:

Visit the mindseye website to sign up for upcoming audio description events or visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Guest Services Team at Section 2 when you arrive;

Download the free LiveVoice app to your mobile device before the game;

Bring your own headphones (a limited number of headsets will be available); and

Once inside the event, the app will activate through a provided code and stream live audio description synced to the game.

How the Indiana Pacers are Bringing Action to Life for Visually Impaired Fans was originally published on wibc.com