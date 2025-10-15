Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Rihanna & Eminem – “Love The Way You Lie (Part II)” Sold 1.5 Million Units in US

Rihanna’s “Love The Way You Lie (Part II)” featuring Eminem has sold over 1.5 million units in the United States. The track, a sequel to the original hit from Eminem’s “Recovery,” features Rihanna taking on the female perspective. Despite initial doubts, Rihanna was convinced to record the song after hearing Skylar Grey’s demo. The track, with new elements and Eminem’s verses, became a standout hit and was performed live at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards. “Love The Way You Lie (Part II)” has become a fan favorite, surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify and achieving Gold certification in 2021. Source: https://eminem.news/rihanna-ltwyl-p2-1-5m.html