Source: Mary J Blige / For My Fans Tour

Mary J. Blige Concert Film ‘For My Fans’ Heading to Theaters

Grammy and Emmy-winning hip-hop star Mary J. Blige will release her concert film, Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden, globally on November 5 and 8. The film captures her sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in April as part of her For My Fans Tour, featuring guest appearances from Jadakiss, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Ne-Yo, and Fabolous. Blige expressed her excitement about sharing the special moment with her fans worldwide through the movie, produced by VEEPS Studio and Blue Butterfly Productions and distributed by Trafalgar Releasing. The film aims to bring the essence of New York and Blige’s performance to audiences globally, showcasing the magic of cinema. Source: https://www.rttnews.com/3581981/mary-j-blige-concert-film-for-my-fans-heading-to-theaters.aspx