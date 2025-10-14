Listen Live
Music

Mary J. Blige Concert Film ‘For My Fans’ Heading To Theaters

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

For My Fans Tour Houston
Source: Mary J Blige / For My Fans Tour

Mary J. Blige Concert Film ‘For My Fans’ Heading to Theaters

Grammy and Emmy-winning hip-hop star Mary J. Blige will release her concert film, Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden, globally on November 5 and 8. The film captures her sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in April as part of her For My Fans Tour, featuring guest appearances from Jadakiss, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Ne-Yo, and Fabolous. Blige expressed her excitement about sharing the special moment with her fans worldwide through the movie, produced by VEEPS Studio and Blue Butterfly Productions and distributed by Trafalgar Releasing. The film aims to bring the essence of New York and Blige’s performance to audiences globally, showcasing the magic of cinema. Source: https://www.rttnews.com/3581981/mary-j-blige-concert-film-for-my-fans-heading-to-theaters.aspx

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Indiana University cheerleaders cheer during introductions...
Entertainment

Former IU Coach Dan Dakich Under Fire for Racist Tweet

Mozel Saunders Foundation “Boots on the Ground” Fundraiser
Events

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close