Source: Getty / General

Diddy Ordered to Handover Dirty Videos & Cash to The Feds

Diddy handed over tapes and digital devices labeled “Ibiza Tapes” to federal agents as part of his sentence in a sex trafficking case. The materials were seized during raids on Combs’ properties and are now in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The list of items includes hard drives, USB sticks, iPads, iPhones, and laptops. Prosecutors allege the seized materials were “property used or intended to be used” in relation to the prostitution charges that led to Combs’ conviction. Combs was sentenced to approximately four years in prison for his involvement in a prostitution scheme. Source: https://allhiphop.com/newsbreak/diddy-ordered-to-handover-dirty-videos-cash-to-the-feds/