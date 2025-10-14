Listen Live
Celebrity

Diddy Ordered To Handover Dirty Videos & Cash to The Feds

Diddy Ordered To Handover Dirty Videos & Cash to The Feds

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

Diddy Ordered to Handover Dirty Videos & Cash to The Feds

Diddy handed over tapes and digital devices labeled “Ibiza Tapes” to federal agents as part of his sentence in a sex trafficking case. The materials were seized during raids on Combs’ properties and are now in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The list of items includes hard drives, USB sticks, iPads, iPhones, and laptops. Prosecutors allege the seized materials were “property used or intended to be used” in relation to the prostitution charges that led to Combs’ conviction. Combs was sentenced to approximately four years in prison for his involvement in a prostitution scheme. Source: https://allhiphop.com/newsbreak/diddy-ordered-to-handover-dirty-videos-cash-to-the-feds/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Indiana University cheerleaders cheer during introductions...
Entertainment

Former IU Coach Dan Dakich Under Fire for Racist Tweet

Mozel Saunders Foundation “Boots on the Ground” Fundraiser
Events

Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close