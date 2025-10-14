Pacers launch audio description service for visually impaired fans

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Visually impaired fans will have a new way to experience Indiana Pacers games this season through a partnership with nonprofit MindsEye that provides live audio description at 20 home games.

Starting with Monday’s preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs, ticketed fans can access trained audio describers who relay visual information happening during games — from player movements and team uniforms to mascot Boomer’s antics and halftime performances.

“Pacers games are all about energy, excitement and connection, and our fans deserve to feel part of that,” said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines. “This partnership with MindsEye lets us bring the full game-day experience to blind and low-vision fans in a new way.”

“We translate vision to audio for those in the visually impaired community,” Frazier said.

Listening on the other end are fans like Marc Morris, who has had low vision since he was two years old.

“I can see the court and movement, but I couldn’t tell you which player had the ball or if it went in the hoop,” Morris said. “Before the audio description, I didn’t really know what I was missing. It was like, wow — I didn’t even know all this stuff was going on around me.”

Morris was part of a pilot group last season that tested the program during Pacers and Indiana Fever games. Between 12 and 50 fans tuned into the live descriptions from their seats.

“I think our goal is to be as inclusive as possible for guests from all walks of life,” said Lauren Carro, the senior director of guest experiences.

The audio feed doesn’t just cover the action on the court — it includes every detail from timeouts and halftime shows.

