Morgan County authorities seek help finding suspected arsonist

CAMBY, Ind. — Morgan County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the person who allegedly set a fire that burned four homes early Sunday morning.

The fire happened just after 4 a.m. on Cardonia Drive in Camby. When firefighters arrived, the first home was fully engulfed in flames.

An explosion caused the fire to spread and destroy two other homes and damaged another. Investigators say thankfully, no one was hurt.

Lisa Harmon, who rents the home where the fire started, said she came home to find her house in flames. She has been renting the home for about a year.

“I came home to the fire, just the fire bursting out in flames, burning,” Harmon said.

Harmon said she has seen video of the incident that shows someone running after apparently setting the fire.

WRTV obtained the surveillance footage that appears to show what Harmon described. (Credit: Travis Harmon)

