Donald Trump Admits He Doesn’t Believe He’s “Going to Heaven”

Source: YOAN VALAT / Getty

President Donald Trump is once again making headlines for his latest remarks about life, legacy, and the afterlife. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Oct. 12, the president reflected on a comment he made back in August about wanting to “get to heaven” if he could help stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I’m being a little cute,” Trump admitted when asked about his earlier statement. “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven.” He went on to say, “I really don’t. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

The president’s comments drew both laughter and curiosity from those on board. Trump appeared relaxed but reflective, using humor to downplay the topic while simultaneously reiterating his belief that his presidency had improved lives across the country.

Trump also revisited one of his long-standing claims — that he could have prevented Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had the 2020 election gone differently. “We had an incompetent administration. We had an incompetent president,” he said, referring to President Joe Biden. “And because of a crooked election, millions of people are dead.” He added that ongoing global instability, including recent conflicts in Israel, stemmed from “the weakness” of his successor’s leadership.

This isn’t the first time Trump has linked his political mission to his spiritual purpose. During an August phone interview with Fox & Friends, he framed his desire to mediate peace in Ukraine as an act of faith. “If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I want to try to get to heaven if possible,” Trump said, joking that doing so might improve his standing “at the bottom of the totem pole” in God’s eyes.

In late August, his campaign even leaned into that message through fundraising emails with the subject line “I want to try and get to Heaven.” The emails, reported by The Independent and Newsweek, urged supporters to donate $15 as part of a “24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ.”

The message referenced Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally in July 2024. “I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin,” the email read. “But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump added that his return to the campaign trail was proof of divine intervention. “I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin’s bullet, but by the grace of the almighty God, I did,” he wrote. “So now, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty — but I can’t do it alone.”

While Trump’s remarks about heaven were made in jest, they reflect the same blend of faith, bravado, and self-assurance that have long defined his public persona. Whether joking about the afterlife or invoking divine purpose, the president continues to link his political journey to a larger spiritual mission — one he says is far from over.

