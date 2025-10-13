Listen Live
Warren Central Coach Resigns After Student Burn Incident

Published on October 13, 2025

University students walking together on campus during sunset
Source: Ladanifer / Getty

Warren Central Coach Resigns After Student Burn Incident

Source: Indianapolis Star / Dana Hunsinger Benbow


A Warren Central High School dance coach has resigned following a disturbing incident where a student suffered second-degree burns during a practice session held in extreme heat.


According to a report from The Indianapolis Star, the coach allegedly forced members of the dance team to perform bear crawls on a scorching outdoor track, despite dangerously high temperatures. At least one student was hospitalized with serious burns as a result.


In an email statement to IndyStar, Dennis Jarrett, director of media and community relations for Warren Township School District, confirmed that the coach has stepped down from her coaching position and has also been placed on paid administrative leave from her role as a teacher while the district continues its investigation.


District Statement and Ongoing Investigation
“We take all reports involving student safety seriously,” Jarrett said in a statement.

“We are continuing to review the situation to ensure the well-being of all students participating in extracurricular activities.”


The school district has not released the name of the coach involved, citing privacy and personnel guidelines.


Parents and students have voiced outrage across social media, with many calling for stronger heat-related safety policies for all athletic and performance teams.

Indiana recently experienced record-breaking early October heat, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s during the time of the alleged incident.

