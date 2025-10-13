Listen Live
Questlove’s Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary to Premiere on HBO

Questlove’s Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary to Premiere on HBO in 2026

Published on October 13, 2025

Peabody Awards' Trailblazer Award Celebration Honoring Questlove
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Questlove’s Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary to Premiere on HBO in 2026

Questlove is keeping the legacy of Black music alive—this time by honoring one of the greatest bands of all time.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist and filmmaker has announced that his upcoming Earth, Wind & Fire documentary will officially premiere on HBO in 2026, streaming the same day on Max.


According to Deadline, the film will chronicle the band’s legendary rise and enduring cultural impact through rare archival footage, exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen materials from the estate of Maurice White and the band’s official archives.


Produced by RadicalMedia, Two One Five Entertainment, and Sony Music Vision, the film promises to dive deep into the spiritual, sonic, and cultural revolution that Earth, Wind & Fire sparked—from their genre-blending sound to their Afrofuturist vision that changed how Black excellence looked and sounded.

Earth, Wind & Fire In Vienna
Source: David Redfern / Getty


“I’m honored to tell the story of Earth, Wind & Fire and the deep meaning behind their message and music,” Questlove shared. “To be handed the keys to preserve that history is something I don’t take lightly.”


This marks Questlove’s fourth major documentary. His debut, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), won the 2022 Academy Award for Best Documentary, spotlighting the overlooked 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

He later directed Sly Lives! (The Burden of Black Genius), exploring the complex story of Sly Stone.


Now, with Earth, Wind & Fire, Questlove continues his mission of centering Black creativity and cultural preservation on the global stage.


Earth, Wind & Fire—known for timeless hits like “September,” “Shining Star,” and “Let’s Groove”—remain one of the most influential bands in history.

Their music has inspired countless artists, from Beyoncé to Anderson .Paak, and continues to move new audiences five decades later.

