Source: John Legend / Twitter

John Legend Explains Why He Wants Trump to Win the Nobel Peace Prize

John Legend surprised fans with an Instagram post expressing conditional support for Donald Trump winning the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Legend clarified that his endorsement depends on Trump changing his governing style and treatment of communities. He praised a potential Israel-Gaza peace deal but emphasized that more work is needed. Legend specified conditions such as withdrawing the National Guard from U.S. cities and halting ICE operations targeting vulnerable communities. Trump’s allies argue his efforts merit the prize, but Legend believes more progress is necessary. What are your thoughts?

Source: https://opera.news/news/38dd8c33251013en_us