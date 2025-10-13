Listen Live
Celebrity

John Legend Support for Trump and Nobel Peace Prize

John Legend Explains Why He Wants Trump to Win the Nobel Peace Prize

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

john legend livestream
Source: John Legend / Twitter

John Legend Explains Why He Wants Trump to Win the Nobel Peace Prize

John Legend surprised fans with an Instagram post expressing conditional support for Donald Trump winning the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Legend clarified that his endorsement depends on Trump changing his governing style and treatment of communities. He praised a potential Israel-Gaza peace deal but emphasized that more work is needed. Legend specified conditions such as withdrawing the National Guard from U.S. cities and halting ICE operations targeting vulnerable communities. Trump’s allies argue his efforts merit the prize, but Legend believes more progress is necessary. What are your thoughts?

Source: https://opera.news/news/38dd8c33251013en_us

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Group of smiling women drinking water after fitness training in Lisbon
Entertainment

The Sisterhood Send Off and Black Girls Day Off Celebration

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

Smile, black woman and headphones with tablet at house for streaming, social media and listening to music. Happy, female person and digital for movie search, film audio and playlist sound in lounge
Lifestyle

The Joy Check In Celebrate Black Girl Joy in Every Form

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close