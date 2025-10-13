Listen Live
Mariah Carey Feud: Still Ignoring Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey discusses her ongoing rivalry with Jennifer Lopez and Eminem

Published on October 13, 2025

Source: Getty,Apple Music Beats 1, Paramount Plus

Mariah Carey reignited her feud with Jennifer Lopez during a recent interview, insisting that she still doesn’t know the fellow singer after more than 20 years. The original comment, “I don’t know her,” made by Carey in 2003, has become a pop culture meme and has followed both stars ever since. Despite Lopez claiming they have met many times, Carey remains firm in her stance. The singer also discussed her ongoing feud with Eminem and her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s decision to insure his testicles for $10 million during the interview. Source: https://iol.co.za/entertainment/celebrity-news/international/2025-10-03-mariah-carey-discusses-her-ongoing-rivalry-with-jennifer-lopez-and-eminem/

