Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was discharged from a local hospital Sunday morning and was booked at the Marion County Jail.

On Friday, Judge Jennifer Harrison granted a petition to travel filed on behalf of Mark Sanchez, according to court documents.

However, the judge ruled Sanchez must be booked and fingerprinted before he leaves the state.

Sanchez, who lives in California, traveled to Indianapolis to call the Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders when he got into an altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver.

Sanchez is facing a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges, as well as a civil suit.

CIVIL CASE

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The attorneys for Perry Tole, the person involved in the altercation with former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez, have filed a civil suit against him and his employer, the Fox Corporation, for damages and a jury trial.

According to court documents filed on Monday, the 69-year-old man suffered “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress and other damages” as a result of Sanchez’s actions.

The documents state that the Fox Corporation knew, or should have known, about Sanchez’s “unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct,” and “failing to supervise him in a capacity as an employee.” The suit also accuses Fox of negligent hiring.

The plaintiff is seeking:

Compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial Punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial Costs and expenses of this action, including reasonable attorney’s fees Any other relief that the Court deems just and proper

MARION COUNTY PROSECUTORS CHARGE SANCHEZ WITH FELONY BATTERY

Additionally, Sanchez now faces one felony battery charge that carries a sentence of one to six years following his arrest in a downtown Indianapolis incident. He is also facing three additional misdemeanors.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said prosecutors upgraded the battery charge once they became aware of Tole’s medical condition.

“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Mears said. “We are literally talking about people fighting over a parking space.”

Read more from WRTV here