Man Shot and Killed at Marathon Gas Station Saturday Evening

Published on October 12, 2025

Police Tape
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on southwest side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived at a Marathon gas station on Kentucky Avenue around 7 p.m. Police say they found a man in the parking lot after he was shot. He did not survive the shooting.

Many shell casings were found at the scene, and several people were detained but were later released.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting. If you have information, you can give IMPD a call at 317-327-3475. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

