Soobum Im

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 6-0 Indiana Hoosier football team is now ranked #3 in both the Associated Press and the AFCA Coaches Poll. This is Indiana’s highest ranking in program history.

Indiana got one first place vote in the coaches poll and tied a team-record with three first-place votes in the AP Poll. Indiana has been ranked nationally in both the coaches poll and the AP poll for a team-record 20 straight weeks going back to 2024.

Indiana has only been ranked in the top 10 three times since the poll’s inception in 1992. The highest Indiana was ranked was #5 in 2024 after their 20-15 win over Michigan.

The Hoosiers achieved this ranking after knocking off the 3rd ranked Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday 30-20. It snapped an 18-game home winning streak for Oregon. Indiana was also 0-46 on the road against Top 5 teams before this win.

Ohio State is #1 and Miami was ranked 2nd. After Indiana at #3, Texas A and M, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas Tech, Oregon, Georgia, and LSU round out the top 10

Hoosiers Move Up to #3 in AP and Coaches Polls was originally published on wibc.com